Otto Addo meets Chris Hughton and George Boateng in London ahead of Ghana AFCON qualifiers

523202252353 M6htk8w331 Otto Addo Meets Chris Hugton George Boateng In London Otto Addo meets George Boateng and Chris Hughton

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic next month, Black Stars coach Otto Addo met with Chris Hughton and George Boateng and had a fruitful discussion.

Otto Addo flew in from Germany to join Hughton and George Boateng in London for the meeting.

According to reports, the coaches discussed the player list for the Afcon qualifier against Madagascar on June 1st, as well as a few issues regarding the team's World Cup preparation.

Ghana's qualifiers will begin on June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium, with Madagascar, followed by the Central African Republic four days later.

Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic are all in Group E for the qualifiers.

In September 2022, the four-time AFCON champions will face Angola in the final game of the first round of qualifiers.

Ahead of the World Cup, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile, in addition to the qualifiers in June.

Ghana are in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup in Qatar.

