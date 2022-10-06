6
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo must be firm and not let anyone influence his work - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Otto Addo Gh (4) Otto Addo

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana Football Association( GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has called on Black Stars coach Otto Addo to be firm and be his own man.

He says that is the only way that will ensure that he succeeds with his job on the senior national team.

The former Black  Stars midfielder helped Ghana reach its fourth FIFA World Cup tournament in March after defeating Nigeria in a two-legged playoff via the away goal rule.

Addo will lead Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the former GFA boss has told him to be his own man if he wants to succeed.

“The Coach (Otto Addo) should be firm and make sure no one influences his work. “He should work as a professional and shouldn’t allow anyone to tell him what to do"

“If he can’t do that then he must put the job aside for someone else to do,"  he told Kings TVGH

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US