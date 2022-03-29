6
Otto Addo names Black Stars line up against Nigeria

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has named his line-up for the FIFA World Cup playoff second leg against Nigeria.

Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott is in the post, right behind a center pair of Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku who were both outstanding in the first leg.

For the laterals, experienced Dennis Odoi after impressing on his debut is maintained at right-back as well as Gideon Mensah who is also maintained at the left-back position.

Whereas in midfield, Thomas Partey, Baba Idrissu, and Kudus Mohammed will be at the center with Fatawu Issahaky and Jordan Ayew blistering down the flanks.

Meanwhile, in attack, 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyana will lead the line for the Black Stars.

Full predicted line up

Jojo Wollacott

Dennis Odoi

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Gideon Mensah

Baba Iddrisu

Thomas Partey

Kudus Mohammed

Jordan Ayew

Fatawu Issahaku

Felix Afena Gyan

