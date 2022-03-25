22
Otto Addo names starting XI for Nigeria game

Ghana Black Stars .jpeg Ghana are confident of victory over Nigeria

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey are some of the big names in Ghana's starting eleven to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Coach Otto Addo has entrusted Ghana's qualification in the hands of these players as he believes they will fetch us the needed victory.

In defence, Jojo Wollacott starts ahead of Richard Ofori as Amartey and Djiku partners in defence.

Thomas Partey, Kudus and Baba Iddrisu are the midfield trio with Jordan, Afena Gyan and Issahaku in attack.

See the team below

