Otto Addo on the verge of becoming Black Stars coach - Report

The Ghana Football Association are reportedly on the verge of accepting Otto Addo’s decision to play the dual role of Black Stars head coach and Borussia Dortmund first team coach.



Otto Addo’s tenure as the interim Black Stars coach ended after accomplishing his task of qualifying the Black Stars for the Mundial.



With the GFA, set to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach, the GFA are ready to compromise on having Otto Addo on a part-time basis.



According to a report by Graphic Sports the GFA president, Kurt Okraku who has been in Europe for over a week ‘has had fruitful talks with the coach who is ready to take the top job but appears interested in the prospects of holding onto his Dortmund role too.’

The report claimed that Kurt Okraku had not commenced the process of negotiating with Dortmund officials on the release of Otto Addo but hoped he would be allowed to handle both.



The GFA president stated that he has planned on meeting with Dortmund management to negotiate the possibility of the former Black Stars player serving his country again.



Coach Otto Addo in an interview with TV3 hinted that his contract with Dortmund has tied him down to the club but would love to combine both jobs.



“I am meeting with my bosses on Thursday to discuss the Black Stars job and the possibility of continuing with them. Sure (I’m willing to do Black Stars job) but I have to discuss the contract.







“I have a good relationship (with Dortmund) so I hope they will allow me to continue to coach the Black Stars. Hopefully (I will be able to work with Dortmund and Black Stars at the same time,” he stated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already charged the GFA to retain the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.



