Otto Addo opens up on his day to day activities; managing Black Stars and Dortmund

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drew in Group H of the FIFA World Cup



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has said managing Black Stars alongside carrying out his Borussia Dortmund duties is not challenging for him.



Otto Addo serves as the interim head coach at the Black Stars and also serves as a technical team member at the German side Borussia Dortmund.



In an interview with transfermarkt.de, the former Black Stars winger shared how he runs his day-to-day activities.



"From scouts to analysts to the trainers, I have a very good team around me that I trust and that supports me very well. That's the most important. My assistant coach Didi Dramani takes care of many things on site. Our Technical Advisor Chris Hughton also does a lot of the work for me. My former teammate and good friend Francis Bugri forwards our elaborated plans to the appropriate departments. In the evenings we get together several times a week in zoom meetings and exchange ideas very closely and in detail.

"Of course, this is a challenge and for me it has a lot to do with the appropriate organization and control, but I think we handle it very well. During the day I'm completely on the BVB grounds for Borussia. Of course, you talk to one or the other player in between, especially when the next games are coming up, like in June. But I do most things, phone calls, meetings, etc., in the evenings when the children are asleep," he said as quoted by transfermarkt.de.



Otto Addo led Ghana to eliminate Nigeria in the playoffs round to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Together with an interim technical team of Chris Hughton, Groegre Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani they orchestrated Ghana's qualification for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.



After qualifying Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo called on the Ghana FA to maintain the technical bench for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking with Hamburger Abendblatt podcast earlier this month- May 2022, Otto said he has gotten permission to continue the Black Stars job.



“I have received permission from Dortmund,” he said as quoted by graphic.com.gh.

At the moment, the Ghana FA is yet to confirm Otto and the three other technical personnel on another interim duty.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Whereas in the 2023 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers, Ghana are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The qualifiers series is set to start in June 2022.