Otto Addo outlines Ghana's plans for 2022 World Cup

Otto Addo1 453x400 Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo lead Ghana for 2022 World Cup

Ghana set to face Uruguay at World Cup

Otto Addo believes Ghana is not under pressure

Head of coach of Ghana’s senior national team, Otto Addo has disclosed that there is no pressure on the Black Stars coming into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because Ghanaians don’t expect them to achieve something remarkable at the tournament.

With the Black Stars heading into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team, Otto Addo holds that the team has nothing to lose.

He noted that the team would approach the World Cup with a similar mentality they used in the qualifiers against Nigeria in the playoffs.

Otto Addo told the BBC, “We’re the bottom-ranked team in the FIFA rankings heading into the World Cup. In that playoff game against Nigeria, we had nothing to lose. Nobody expected us to qualify, but we did.

“So we know very few people, except Ghanaians, expect something big from us, so there’s not much pressure. We can all win,” he added.

Ghana has been placed in Group H and would come up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
