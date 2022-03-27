5
Otto Addo praises Jordan Ayew's defensive display in the first half

Otto Addo lauded attacker Jordan Ayew for his efforts in the Black Stars' encounter against Nigeria's Super Eagles on Friday night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Crystal Palace attacker was replaced in the final minute by Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, a Holstein Kiel striker as Ghana tried to get a goal in the closing minutes.

The massive crowd began booing as the Crystal Palace player made his way off the field shortly after the Ghanaian technical staff requested Ayew's substitution, signaling that they were dissatisfied with Jordan's performance.

Otto Addo in his post match press conference said the attacker did well in the first half but he was tired late in the second half.

"I think the boos were for me because I think Jordan played we’ll especially in the first half. Defensively he was solid and at the end maybe the fans did not see but he was tired," he said.

Ghana will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in round two of the playoff in four days time in Abuja.

