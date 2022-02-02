Otto Addo prepared tactics for Ghana vs Germany at 2014 World Cup – Saanie Daara reveals

Former Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association, Saanie Daara

GFA and government at loggerheads over next Black Stars coach

Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Chris Hughton pops up as governments choice for Black Stars



Former Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association, Saanie Daara has made a revelation that the tactics developed by Ghana to hold Germany at the 2014 World Cup was the brainchild of reported Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.



Ghana held Germany, the eventual winners of the 2014 World Cup to a 2-2 draw, which saw Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan register a goal each to cancel out Mario Gotze and Miroslav Klose goals for the Germans.



As Ghana searches for the next coach to take over the Black Stars after the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac, Saanie Daara believes Otto Addo is the right man for the job.



According to him, there is no better coach to take over the Black Stars than the former player who developed a tactic that was able to stop the 2014 World Cup winners from beating Ghana.

Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on JoyNews, Saanie Daara said, “Ghana’s biggest results at the 2014 World Cup was against Germany and you would remember that Germany beat every team including Brazil with more than 7 goals Ghana was the only team that was able to hold Germany.”



“Those tactics used by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to hold Germany and in fact on the verge of beating Germany was prepared by Otto Addo,” the former GFA spokesperson stated.



He added, “he [Otto Addo] was then the scout of the team against Germany and he gave a concise report that helped Kwesi Appiah to pull off this massive feat.”



The Dortmund coach is the only coach being pursued by the GFA to appoint as the next Black Stars coach after the dismissal of coach Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the AFCON.



But the GFA face stiff opposition from government who believe that Irish-born Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton should be the next coach.



Ghana has to appoint a substantive coach before their game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs which is in March.