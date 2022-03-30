Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo reacted to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup which will be staged in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana booked their place after securing a 1-1 draw against the star studded Nigerian team at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening.



Speaking after the game a smiling Otto Addo revealed that he was excited and thanked Ghanaians for their support throughout the playoffs.



"I am really delighted because it was a tough match we had to fight our way through. Especially in the first half and I think through some changes the players did their absolute best. And still they had some good chances, our goalkeeper was there when we needed him and the defensive line was outstanding," he said.



"We had understanding and a bit of luck also. If you see the chances the Nigerians were better and I feel pity for them but this is football sometimes you fight your way through. And I don't know the referee was against us some how. I really really want to thank first of all God for helping us see us through, secondly happy birthday to the President and thank you to Mr Kurt Okraku for giving me this opportunity."



Also Tony Baffoe always supported me since I am a kid I know since I am forty years old and surely big thanks since this was only two games there was a lot of work which was done before. Milovan Rajevac, CK Akonnor they all belonged to this together," he added.



"For Milo for Lernad his assistant, CK Akonnor also for the players who are not here first capito you have done well you have scored many goals for Ghana. And all the others I cant mention all names Kamaldeen, Baba Rahman, who were all not there Wakaso who has suffered a lot, I love you guys and thank you for giving me this opportunity thank you to the guys who are here today and thank you to the fans thank you very much and thank you to the Kumasi fans I love you. The last goes to my boss from Bubiashie," he concluded.

TWI NEWS



The Black Stars of Ghana will return to Ghana on Wednesday before the players fly out to their various club sides.















