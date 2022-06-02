0
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo records first ever win as Black Stars coach against Madagascar

Otto Addohy Otto Addo

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana head coach Otto Addo got his first win after three attempts since taking the Black Stars hot seat in February this year.

Ghana made light work of Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener as coach Otto Addo recorded his first win as Ghana coach in three matches with a 3-0 victory.

It was a barren game in the first half before goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari sealed an emphatic victory for Ghana.

In March, the Borussia Dortmund assistant manager was appointed as the interim coach but was confirmed as the substantive coach recently with the honeymoon period over.

Otto Addo after the heroics of guiding the Black Stars to the  2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Nigeria has been handed the Ghana coaching job for the next six months.

Even with that Ghana did not win any of the two matches as they drew 0-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before earning a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to qualify for the World Cup via the away goal  rule.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach will combine the Ghana job with his work with the German giants.

He is currently preparing his side for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Central African Republic before they travel to Japan for the Kirin tournament.

Ghana will next play against Central African Republic on 5th June, 2022.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’