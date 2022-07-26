3
Otto Addo rejects 'opportunist' tag on Inaki Williama Tariq Lamptey, others

Otto Addo 34 Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has debunked assertions that players who switched to play for Ghana’s senior national team are opportunists.

While many believe the players switched nationalities to just play for the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, coach Otto Addo disagrees.

According to him, the players know agreeing to play for Ghana includes playing at the AFCON as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"This is why they really have to think about what to do," he told the BBC Football podcast. "Especially if you're not born in this environment, it's not always easy," he said.

"But they know what they stand to get. And first of all, it's a lot of joy and love.

"And surely also for them. It's not only about the World Cup, but also about more World Cups to come. It's about the African Cup of Nations. It's about winning and being successful. So, it's not about just this one World Cup in Qatar," he added.

Six new players have switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars since Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and other players recently agreed to play for the Black Stars after several discussions with the Ghana Football Association.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group H for the World Cup and will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

