Otto Addo reveals meeting Salisu Mohammed ahead of Nigeria World Cup play off

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed that he held a meeting with Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed about his availability for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria two months ago.

He says that he held very good talks with the defender and understood his reasons why he does not want to play for Ghana but for an outsider, it will be difficult to understand.



The Southampton center back has over the years declined call-ups to play for Ghana saying he is not yet ready to play for his nation.



The player was expected to feature for Ghana after he reportedly held positive talks with interim coach Otto Addo about playing for Ghana but he was left out of the coach's list of players.



The Southampton defender has been on a self-imposed exile from the national team as he says he is not yet ready to play for the country of his birth.



Salisu Mohammed has been in fine form since joining the South Coast club from the Spanish side Real Valladolid two seasons ago.

“I got to know Mohammed [Salisu]. I went to Southampton I think two months ago, we had very good talks and for you to understand it will take longer,” Addo told GHOne TV.



“I don’t even want to talk about him, maybe it’s his decision if he wants to talk. For an outsider, it’s easy to say he doesn’t want to come. But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons. I really appreciate him for taking the time to explain his problems and I hope the time will come. It will come... he wants to play.”







Many Ghanaians have called on the GFA to abort any plans of getting Salisu Mohammed to the Black Stars for the World Cup.



