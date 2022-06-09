0
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo reveals strength of his Black Stars team

Otto Addo Gh (4) Black Stars head coach Otto Addo

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play in 4 nation tournament

Japan to play Ghana on Friday

Otto Addo satisfied with Ghana team

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has revealed the core strength of his Black Stars team which resulted in the commendable performance of the Ghana national team.

The Dortmund coach who was recently appointed to lead the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup noted that the current Black Stars team are strong when it comes to attacking.

He added that the Black Stars have also improved on defending and holding on in difficult times.

Otto Addo noted that though it would be hard to make known the secrets to his side's strength since it is still early days yet, Ghana’s win against Nigeria is evident in his observations.

“I think it’s difficult to talk about our strengths and difficulties ahead of this match, I hope we can show our strength as a team in the last matches especially when we had world Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, we showed that we can play good forward,” Otto Addo said.

He added, “in the second match we were more reserved, we defended well so we are very triangle and this is what makes us strong.

The Black Stars coach made the statements ahead of Ghana’s match against Japan on Friday evening in the four-nation tournament.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams
5 Ghanaian players set for big money moves
Ghana deports Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra