Otto Addo reveals strength of his Black Stars team

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has revealed the core strength of his Black Stars team which resulted in the commendable performance of the Ghana national team.



The Dortmund coach who was recently appointed to lead the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup noted that the current Black Stars team are strong when it comes to attacking.



He added that the Black Stars have also improved on defending and holding on in difficult times.

Otto Addo noted that though it would be hard to make known the secrets to his side's strength since it is still early days yet, Ghana’s win against Nigeria is evident in his observations.



“I think it’s difficult to talk about our strengths and difficulties ahead of this match, I hope we can show our strength as a team in the last matches especially when we had world Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, we showed that we can play good forward,” Otto Addo said.



He added, “in the second match we were more reserved, we defended well so we are very triangle and this is what makes us strong.



The Black Stars coach made the statements ahead of Ghana’s match against Japan on Friday evening in the four-nation tournament.