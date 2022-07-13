Otto Addo reveals why he chose Ghana over Germany

Otto during his playing days for the Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has said he was certain about playing for Ghana despite being born in Germany.



Otto Addo switched nationality to Ghana and made his debut in Black tars' 5-0 win over Eritrea in February 1999.



Speaking to the BBC, he was much more familiar with Ghana which made him sure about playing for the Black Stars.



"I was sure that I wanted to play for Ghana, there was no doubt. I was going to Ghana every holiday for vacation. My mother sent me and my sister to Ghana and we stayed there for five to six weeks, so I was already much more comfortable catching up with the people and I still have a lot of friends there...family."

Otto added that, he struggled to adapt despite familiarising himself with the Ghanaian culture.



"But surely, it's different when you play. The heat, the quality of the pitches, everything is different. It was not easy to adapt especially with the game you mentioned, after 10 minutes I was trying to get breath because it was hot and I was running with the same intensity I use to run in Europe and it was totally different. So I needed to adapt."



Otto Addo made a total of 15 appearances for Black Stars. He played in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 FIFA World Cup.



He was the first Ghanaian born abroad to feature for the Black Stars at the World Cup.



EE/ WA