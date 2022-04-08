Otto Addo's achievement is a good omen for local coaches – Bibiani Gold Stars’ Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei

Former Ghana international, Michael Osei says Otto Addo's achievement of qualifying the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as both a player and a coach will serve as a big motivation for other internationals interested in venturing into coaching.

He believes that participating in the World Cup, whether as a player or as a coach, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and that "what Addo has done will motivate a number of us to work harder to achieve a similar feat.”



Addo played two games as the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2006. 16 years later, Addo has coached Ghana to reach a fourth tournament.



“Now, we know that if you are a Ghanaian and your work rate remains satisfactory, you can be considered for such high-profile adventures. Indeed, the Black Stars is our property and we must all work hard to make it the best national team,” the Bibiani Gold Stars gaffer told Times Sports.



“Ghana's qualification to the World Cup comes with great opportunities for players, coaches and even extends to former players of the national team. Some of these players would be watched the world over and show what he is made off.”

“Some people want to downplay that feat but beating Nigeria was no joke; no matter the state or strength the team. Of course, they had the galaxy of stars but the Ghanaians remained very determined and showed the great character.”



He said, “the World Cup is a big stage; every player dreams to be there and Ghana have done it for the fourth time and we are all happy about it.”



“We are now hoping that the technical team will work hard to strengthen the weaknesses in the team by inviting other players out there who are not part of the team.”



Ghana have been drawn in Group F with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the Mundial in Qatar.