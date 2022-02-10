Otto Addo's appointment as Black Stars coach generates anger on social media

GFA appoint Otto Addo as interim Ghana coach
Black Stars management committee reconstituted
Ghana to host Nigeria on March 24, 2022
Some Ghanaians on social media are unhappy with the appointment of Otto Addo as the interim coach of the Black Stars.
The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 announced the new technical team for Ghana’s Senior National team.
German-based Ghanaian, Otto Addo was named as the interim coach while experienced Premier League coach, Chris Hughton was named as the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars with Masud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches of the team.
However, it appears some Ghanaians are not enthused with the decision taking by the GFA to appoint Otto Addo as coach with Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor.
While some have questioned the qualification of the Otto Addo to lead the Black Stars, others have also argued that the former Ghana international is not capable enough to handle the team.
The public still perceive that the GFA will still influence player selection especially because Chris Hughton is not at the helm of affairs.
The GFA have explained that the new technical team is for only a short term. The new management face of the Black Stars will lead the team into their crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March 2022.
This FA ankasa they just just want someone they can influence and dictate for him.. How can you choose Otto Addo over Chris Hughton? Bringing them together to work as one won’t solve the problem at hand.. smh ????????♂️ https://t.co/Tg9GAIzAEA— Fiifi Walker ????????????♂️???????? (@GameOvaGirls_1) February 10, 2022
I shock give Otto Addo sef— Nana Nyame (@Jezoz_is_Lord) February 10, 2022
The appointment of Otto Addo as the head coach of Ghana Black stars is like a shock to me. This is because I believed Chris Hugstons has a high profile for that job. Nevertheless, it's about time we have to support him, provide him with everything he will need to survive.— KᗯᗩᗪᗯO ᗷOᗩTᗴᑎᘜ (@mcdespiteboat) February 10, 2022
So Chris and Otto Addo who has a rich Cv to coach the BS— Dr Ray (@DrRay37258265) February 10, 2022
Na matra makw3 no de3 it ain’t the same measure for Otto Addo anaa? Anaa this man had coached Dortmund first team for 10yrs …..posterity indeed will judge us all ????????♂️— KAE DABI ???? (@tlimz1) February 10, 2022
How's Otto Addo more qualified then?— MoT (@MohammedToffic6) February 10, 2022
Otto addo is not good enough for ghana black stars coach— Effah Samuel (@effahsamuel50) February 10, 2022
Otto Addo in charge of a Dortmund match and it didn't make headlines in Ghana?— ACHIMOTA SARKODIE????????™️ (@Naks_GH) February 10, 2022
Otto addo is not a coach— Effah Samuel (@effahsamuel50) February 10, 2022
the truth of the matter is that, the GFA executives want to interfere in Otto Addo call up while they know they can't do same to Chris Hughton.— nhanha troy (@nhanha_troy) February 10, 2022
what's the highest position held by Otto Addo. please they should comeback again
If Otto Addo fails that's it for him. He will be doomed for any future role/job.— JayKobe (@September_dude) February 10, 2022
At this point, I’m convinced that both Otto Addo and Nana Addo be relatives cos all Addo be Addo chale ????— NERD PAGGE ???????? (@iamsamuelpagge) February 10, 2022
