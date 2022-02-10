Otto Addo's appointment as Black Stars coach generates anger on social media

GFA appoint Otto Addo as interim Ghana coach

Some Ghanaians on social media are unhappy with the appointment of Otto Addo as the interim coach of the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 announced the new technical team for Ghana’s Senior National team.



German-based Ghanaian, Otto Addo was named as the interim coach while experienced Premier League coach, Chris Hughton was named as the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars with Masud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches of the team.



However, it appears some Ghanaians are not enthused with the decision taking by the GFA to appoint Otto Addo as coach with Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor.

While some have questioned the qualification of the Otto Addo to lead the Black Stars, others have also argued that the former Ghana international is not capable enough to handle the team.



The public still perceive that the GFA will still influence player selection especially because Chris Hughton is not at the helm of affairs.



The GFA have explained that the new technical team is for only a short term. The new management face of the Black Stars will lead the team into their crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March 2022.







The appointment of Otto Addo as the head coach of Ghana Black stars is like a shock to me. This is because I believed Chris Hugstons has a high profile for that job. Nevertheless, it's about time we have to support him, provide him with everything he will need to survive.