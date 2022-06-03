Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows why Ghana badly need Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, named an unexpected line-up for Ghana's game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The strangest thing about the line-up was left-back, Gideon Mensah playing as a makeshift centre-back.



Mensah is dominant on the left. He is originally a full-back, but could play a wing-back, and as a winger when needed. But fielding him as a centre-back was quite unusual and the coach had some explanation to do at the post-match conference.



Ghana were dominant and Mensah was fantastic in his unfamiliar role, grabbing an assist in addition.



After his risk paid off to a 3-0 win, Otto Addo explained why he opted for Gideon Mensah at the heart of the defense.



“He played well against Nigeria and in free training. Especially when I know that we are the favourites [against Madagascar] and we have the ball more, I feel more comfortable if somebody can move with his left foot. Actually, our number 6, Baba [Iddrisu], was mostly free and it is more difficult, from the left side, to play to him with the right foot,” he explained.

“So if we have a natural left-footer, we can use that space more and we can play to Baba much easier than a right-footed player. That was the reason why I decided to play Gideon there. I know he is capable of good defending, he made some good tackles as well. Gideon is capable of so much more and maybe he doesn’t know,” he added.



From the gaffer's explanation, his basic strategy is to play out from the back in build-ups with defenders who are comfortable on the ball.



Also, if the build-up starts from the left, a left-footed defender would make it easy in playing the right pass than a right-footed defender.



Moreover, if the build-up starts from the left with a left-footed defender who is good on the ball, in a situation were the pivot is taken out by the opponent, the defender can progress the ball and find the right pass to beat the opponent's first line of defense.

Obviously, this style has Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, written all over it as he perfectly played the same role in the just ended English Premier League.



Salisu ticks the boxes and fits well in Otto Addo's system when he finally joins the Black Stars.



He possesses all the qualities the trainer would require from his left-sided centre-back, meaning his integration would not be difficult.



According to Otto Addo's ideas and strategies, Salisu could become one of the most important players for the Black Stars, contributing greatly to the team's attack as well as executing his core mandate of defending.



The Ghana Football Association luring Salisu to play for Ghana before or at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will go a long way to help Ghana deliver at the tournament per the coach's ideologies.

