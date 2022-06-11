Otto Addo's first five games as Black Stars coach - Check out the stats

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo’s latest reverse against Japan’s Blue Samurai leaves him in a worrying situation as head coach of the Black Stars.

The 46-year-old was appointed to the helm with former Tottenham boss Chris Hughton, Aston Villa’s George Boateng, and home-based Mas-Ud Didi Dramani all forming part of his technical team.



Addo and his team steered the four-time African champions to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria on a better head-to-head aggregate.



However, the numbers haven’t been too convincing for Addo – though he lost his first game in charge of the team on Friday.



In his first game as the leader of the technical team, Addo was held to a 0-0 drawn game by Nigeria in Kumasi before drawing 1-1 in Abuja to qualify ahead of Nigeria for the World Cup.



Following his confirmation as head coach in May, he played his first game in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and claimed a 3-0 victory over the Islanders in Cape Coast.

Otto Addo as Ghana coach



Number of Games – 5



Win – 1



Draws – 3



Defeat – 1

RESULTS



Ghana 0-0 Nigeria



Nigeria 1-1 Ghana



Ghana 3-0 Madagascar



Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana

Japan 4-1 Ghana



GOALS



Goals scored – 6



Goals conceded – 6