Otto Addo satisfied with Black Stars’ performance in Kirin Cup tournament

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo

Source: GNA

Otto Addo Head Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars says he is impressed with the Black Stars’ performance in the just ended Kirin Cup tournament held in Osaka, Japan.

Ghana finished third in the four-nation tournament after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties on Tuesday morning.



In a post match interview, the Coach said his side gave their all in the tournament returning from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.



“We did well, due to circumstances especially with the first match you could see we were tired, it was a long flight to Japan and we had two matches before but in general I have to say I am satisfied and I think we did well.”



According to him, the individual performances shown at the tournament would make it difficult for him to select players for the next AFCON qualifiers games in September.

“The decision would be with me to choose which player would come for the World Cup or not, but this tournament was very good for me and the coaching staff when we gave players the chance to play to show what they can,” he added.



He thanked Ghanaians for the support shown so far as the team prepares towards the forthcoming World Cup tournament in Qatar this year.



The Black Stars of Ghana would play their next AFCON qualifier match in September as the team seeks to book a qualification to the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.