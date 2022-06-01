Otto Addo seeks first win as Black Stars coach against minnows Madagascar

Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is yet to fetch his first win since taking the Black Stars hot seat as he prepares his side for the 2023 AFCON qualifier opener.

But playing against Madagascar, it is an opportune time to earn his first win as Black Stars head coach as the minnows are expected not to pose any stern challenge for Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.



In March, the Borussia Dortmund assistant manager was appointed as the interim coach but was confirmed as the substantive coach recently with the honeymoon period over.



Otto Addo after the heroics of guiding the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Nigeria has been handed the Ghana coaching job for the next six months.



Even with that Ghana did not win any of the two matches as they drew 0-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before earning a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to qualify for the World Cup via the away goal rule.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach will combine the Ghana job with his work with the German giants.



He is currently preparing his side for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic before they travel to Japan for the Kirin tournament.



The AFCON 2023 opening game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 19:00 GMT.