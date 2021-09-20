Otto Addo set to be named Ghana assistant coach

Former Ghana international Otto Addo

Former Ghana international Otto Addo is set to be named as Ghana assistant coach, 3news.com can report.

The 46-year-old will serve as assistant to Serbian Milovan Rajevac, with both appointments approved following consultations between Ghana Football Association and Sports Ministry.



The Hamburg-born former attacking midfielder will be unveiled alongside Rajevac on Wednesday.



Addo, who represented Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, retired from football in 2008 and has since been coaching.



He started at Hamburger SV, the club he last played for and spent six years working as an assistant coach.

Between 2013 and 2015, he served as a scout for Ghana before taking up assistant coach roles at Nordsjaelland, Borussia Monchengladbach and Dortmund.



During his time at FC Nordsjaelland, Addo began to understand how he could best help the next generation of footballers, and he began to carve out a new role for himself.



On top of the coaching and on-pitch analysis he provided, Addo also became a mentor for the club’s youth players and provided support in their personal lives. Highly-rated youngster Erling Haaland was one of his students at Dortmund.



