Otto Addo should know Ghana's starting line-up for World Cup by now - Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has disclosed that coach Otto Addo should have a fair idea of his starting team for the World Cup after engaging in two friendly matches in September.

According to him, the technical team must focus on the players they have now and know which players would serve as the reserve team at the World Cup.



“At this moment, the World Cup is very close and definitely I have to make it clear to the world that, this is the team I believe in. For me, I think it’s too late to make assessments here and there.



“I would prefer the technical team to already have their team, the main team that Ghanaians know that this is my starting eleven, these are the players that if things are not going on well, they will replace others,” Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sport.



Coach Otto Addo named two different starting line-ups for Ghana’s friendly matches against Nicaragua and Brazil match.



However, for Laryea Kingston, there is no time again for coach Otto Addo to try new players and must make Ghanaians aware of the players he is taking to the World Cup before their final friendly match against Switzerland.



“For me, I will be very happy to see Otto [Addo] show Ghanaians that this is his team that he is taking to World Cup because it’s very close, he still has one more friendly to play than you are in the main tournament.

“I will prefer him focusing on the core team, a team that is going to appear and is going to play for the Black Stars in the tournament,” Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sport.



Ghana will come up against South Korea, Portugal and Uruguay in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



