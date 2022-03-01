Otto Addo to decide on inviting injured Kamaldeen Sulemana for Ghana vs Nigeria match

Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana injured

Kamaldeen Sulemana misses two matches in Lique 1



Otto Addo to name squad for AFCON 2021



Ghana coach Otto Addo has been hit with headache over the fitness of Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as the coach mulls over whether he should be invited for the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



The 20-year-old has been in the treatment room after suffering a back injury during training over two weeks ago.



He missed Rennes' two Lique 1 matches and is now racing against the clock to return to action for the World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles.

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo will have to decide on inviting the talented winger as he prepares to name his final squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff.



Otto Addo’s team is already handicapped with captain Andre Ayew suspended for the matches following his red card at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The first leg comes off on March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars travel to Abuja for the second leg on March 29, 2022, to be played at the M.K.O Abiola National Stadium.