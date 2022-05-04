Otto Addo to make history at 2022 World Cup

Otto Addo will be handed the Black Stars coaching job

Otto Addo is set to become the first Ghanaian to play and coach at the FIFA World Cup after Borussia Dortmund and Ghana Football Association (GFA) reached an agreement to release him for the Black Stars until 2023.

The Otto Addo-led team qualified the Black Stars to the global showpiece following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs of the World Cup at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in March.



The Technical team was made up of Aston Villa U-19 coach George Boateng and Mas-ud Didi Dramani of Nordsjaelland with Chris Hughton serving as Technical Advisor.



The 46-year-old became first Ghanaian to have represented Ghana at the World Cup and also qualified the team to the Mundial as a coach.



Coach Addo will become the second Black Stars player to coach Ghana at the Mundial after Kwesi Appiah who led the four-time African Champions at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



He featured for the Black Stars between 1999 and 2006, making 15 appearances and scored two goals.

Ghana have been placed in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup which is scheduled for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.



