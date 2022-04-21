Otto Addo to meet Dortmund chiefs over Black Stars coaching job

Otto Addo qualified Ghana for the World Cup

Otto Addo, a first team coach of German side, Borussia Dortmund has welcomed the possibility of leading the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup.



Otto Addo however concedes that a decision on his continuation as Black Stars coach does not lie in his hands as a number of issues have to be ironed out.



According to him, the Ghana Football Association will have to meet his employers, Dortmund to trash out a few issues regarding his availability for the World Cup.



Otto Addo said that he was going to meet officials Dortmund over the matter but remains hopeful that he will be granted the opportunity to send Ghana to Qatar 2022.

“We need to sort some things out with the GFA and with Dortmund to clarify if I can continue [coaching Black Stars] for the AFCON 2023 qualifications. As for me, I’m ready [for Black Stars] but I have a contract with Dortmund and I have to clear some things before I can go further,” Addo said.



He revealed, “I am meeting with my bosses [Dortmund] on Thursday to discuss the Black Stars job and the possibility of continuing with them. Sure [I am willing to do Black Stars job] but I have to discuss the contract.”



“I have a good relationship [with Dortmund] so I hope they will allow me to continue to coach the Black Stars. Hopefully [I will be able to work with Dortmund and Black Stars at the same time],” Addo added.



The President of the Ghana Football Association confirmed last week that steps are being taken to convince Dortmund make Otto Addo available for the World Cup.



“I woke up this morning to many stories on coach Otto Addo. Truth [is] Ghana has not met with his employers [Dortmund] yet. Steps are being taken to that effect and we will keep everybody informed on progress made.



“Getting our technical team in place for upcoming assignments is high on the agenda of our football association,” Okraku wrote on his official Facebook page.

If given the nod, Otto Addo will prepare his team to face Portugal, Qatar and South Korea in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup.



