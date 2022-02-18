Otto Addo to name Duncan, Schlupp in Ghana squad to face Nigeria

Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs
Tariq Lamptey yet to consider playing for Ghana
Hudson-Odoi coy on Ghana switch
Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to name Cyprus-based Kingsley Sarfo, Alfred Duncan and Jeffery Schlupp in the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.
The interim Black Stars coach is reported to be interested in lining up the trio to man activities from the center of the pitch.
According to a report by Sports world Ghana, the Dortmund trainer scout has opted to include Kingsley Sarfo, Alfred Duncan and Jeffery Schlupp in the Black Stars squad which will be announced next month.
The three players were not considered for selection in the Black Stars AFCON 2021 campaign under coach Milovan Rajevac.
Kingsley Sarfo was handed his only debut call up to the Black Stars in a goalless game against Uganda in 2017 and has since not been called.
Since earning his first appearance with the Black Stars in 2012, Jeffery Schlupp has been handed 25 call ups to the national team but has not been considered as a consistent starter for the Black Stars.
Alfred Duncan was reported to have turned down an invitation to join the Black Stars for the AFCON 2021 but an intervention from Otto Addo may influence the Seria A player’s decision.
Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before travelling to Abuja on March 27 to face the Super Eagles for the second leg in the 2022 World Cup playoff.
Otto Addo was appointed by the Ghana Football Association to lead as interim Black Stars coach with Chris Hughton being Technical Adviser and deputy coaches being George Boateng and Masud Didi Dramani.