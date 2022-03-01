Otto Addo to submit Black Stars squad for Nigeria game on Thursday - Reports

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Ghana to face Nigeria in World cup playoffs

Black Stars management committee to review Black Stars squad on Thursday



Stephen Appiah, Osei Kuffour named among new Black Stars management committee



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is reportedly set to submit his squad to for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup playoffs on Thursday, March 03, 2022.



A report filed by Kessben FM shows that Otto Addo will submit his squad to the new Black Stars management committee.



The six-man committee made up of, GFA vice president, Mark Addo - Chairman, Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), and Alhaji Karim Grusah, will review the list before an official announcement.

The manager, Addo, is said to have to convinced some Ghanaian players born abroad to play for the Black Stars. Therefore, new faces are expected in the squad.



Ghana will face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs this month.



The Black Stars will host the first leg of the tie in Cape Coast on Friday, March 25. Whereas the return encounter in Nigeria is slated for Tuesday, March 29.



The winner of the doubleheader will join four other African nations who will represent the continent in the soccer showpiece in December in Qatar.