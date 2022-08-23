0
Otto Addo to use Brazil, Switzerland friendlies as final chance for players

Otto Addo Gh (4) Ghana coach Otto Addo

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo will get the opportunity to assess his team ahead of the 2022 World Cup with two high-profile friendlies secured by the Ghana Football Association.

The Black Stars will face five-time World Champions Brazil and European giants Switzerland in friendly games ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana will play Brazil in September during the international break at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue in Europe.

For the Switzerland game, it will be the final preparatory game before the World Cup kicks off on November 20, 2022.

The game has been scheduled for November 17, 2022.

The two games are expected to give coach Otto Addo a fair idea of how to approach the opening Group game against Portugal.

The Dortmund trainer will get to assess the new players to have switched nationality ahead of the World Cup, Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao) , Patrick Pfeffier (Hamburg), Ransford Yeboah (Hamburg) and Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburg) for the friendlies including Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) who has agreed to also play for the Black Stars.

Coach Otto Addo will have a headache in selecting his final 26-man squad for the tournament due to the quality in the Black Stars camp.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H at the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana qualified to the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the play-offs in March.

