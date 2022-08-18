Otto Addo ‘unlikely’ to consider Asamoah Gyan for Qatar World Cup

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Maurice Quansah, Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), believes Black Stars coach Otto Addo is unlikely to consider Asamoah Gyan for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading scorer, told BBC Sports that he wants to play for the Black Stars in the World Cup in Qatar. The legendary striker last played for Black Stars in 2019 and hasn't played a competitive match since May 2021.



“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” Gyan said.



”But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.



“I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.”



However, in an interview with Joy Sports, Quansah said Gyan will not be fit in time to cause Addo selection headache.

“I wonder if he [Asamoah Gyan] will be able to get himself in that peak condition to get Otto Addo to look in his direction,” he said.



“At his peak, he was a fantastic footballer. He gave his best to football and to the nation. We want to remember him for all the good memories he gave us than just trying to push himself into the national team.



“The Black Stars are going through transition and I don’t think Otto Addo and the coaches are looking in that direction.”



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal.