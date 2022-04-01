Otto Addo visits Bubuashie after World Cup qualification with Black Stars

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars secure away draw with Nigeria to book place at World Cup

Coach Otto Addo celebrated as tactical genius



Akufo-Addo speaks to Otto Addo in Abuja



Black Stars interim head coach, Otto Addo has gone back to his roots in Bubuashie, suburb of Accra after guiding Ghana to its 4th FIFA World Cup qualification.



The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach whose appointment was heavily criticized has suddenly won the heart of Ghanaians after returning Ghana to its rightful place in the Mundial.



Realizing the massive support he got from the people of Bubuashie during his playing days and when he was asked to take charge of the Black Stars on an interim basis, Otto Addo decided to pay homage to them before leaving for Dortmund in Germany.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, before picking up qualification with the away goal at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, with a 1-1 draw.



