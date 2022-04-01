Otto Addo visits Bubuashie after World Cup qualification with Black Stars

Black Stars secure away draw with Nigeria to book place at World Cup
Coach Otto Addo celebrated as tactical genius
Akufo-Addo speaks to Otto Addo in Abuja
Black Stars interim head coach, Otto Addo has gone back to his roots in Bubuashie, suburb of Accra after guiding Ghana to its 4th FIFA World Cup qualification.
The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach whose appointment was heavily criticized has suddenly won the heart of Ghanaians after returning Ghana to its rightful place in the Mundial.
Realizing the massive support he got from the people of Bubuashie during his playing days and when he was asked to take charge of the Black Stars on an interim basis, Otto Addo decided to pay homage to them before leaving for Dortmund in Germany.
Otto Addo's Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after ending the 7th Mundia dream of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a two-legged tie.
The Black Stars drew goalless with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, before picking up qualification with the away goal at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, with a 1-1 draw.
After World Cup qualification success Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo visited his roots —Bubuashie to pay homage to the society that supported him from childhood pic.twitter.com/wzEFJ9qbdc— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) March 31, 2022
