Otto Addo will announce his final World Cup squad live on TV - GFA confirm

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

The Ghana Football Association have confirmed that there will be a live press conference for Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to announce his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a communique sighted by GhanaWeb, the GFA announced Monday, November 14, 2022, as the day Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will announce his final World Cup squad to Ghanaians live on TV.



According to grapevine, Felix Afena-Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, John Painstil, Majeed Ashimeru, and Jeffrey Schlupp are the major names dropped from the 55-man squad.



The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.



They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



