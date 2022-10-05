Otto Addo will not make any impact with Ghana at the World Cup - Alhaji Raji

Alhaji Raji

Former GHALCA chairman, Alhaji Raji says that Black Stars coach Otto Addo will not make any meaningful impact with the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The part-time Black Stars coach has come under a barrage of attacks after Ghana's recent friendly matches.



Alhaji Raji says that he has never had any confidence in Otto Addo after the World Cup playoff match against Nigeria.



Speaking to Graphic Sports, the experienced football administrator isn't a prophet of doom but has confessed he has no trust that Otto Addo will deliver with the Black Stars.



"After the Nigeria game, I didn't have any belief in our coach. In fact, I don't think he will make any impact with the Black Stars at the World Cup."



The Black Stars played two matches during the latest International break losing 3-0 to a star-studded Brazil side in a first-half humiliation.

In the second game, many expected the Black Stars to brush aside 139th-ranked Nicaragua in their second friendly game but the team managed a solitary 1-0 win.



Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal of the game after curling home a volley in the 35th minute to hand Ghana a win.



Many Ghanaians have been left unhappy with the team's display with some calling for the head of the part-time coach Otto Addo who won only his second game against Nicaragua in eight matches since taking over the hot seat in March this year.



The two wins have come against lowly-rated teams in Madagascar and Nicaragua in the eight matches played so far under the Dortmund assistant coach.