Otto Addo will talk about final squad for World Cup on November 13th - Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has urged Ghanaians to calm down ahead of the official announcement of Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

He stated that the speculated list being circulated in the media is not the final list put up by coach Otto Addo and the GFA.



Dr. Abbey stated on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' that the coach will conduct a news conference to unveil the squad and explain his selections.



Football fans and some personalities have slammed Otto Addo and the Ghana Football Association for dropping some players.

"I am a member of the Executive council but I'm not aware of the final list. When they are ready, they will tell us and they will let us know. The Ghana camp opens on the 14th but I think they will be a press conference by Otto Addo in Ghana on 13th," he said.



The Black Stars will report to camp on November 14th and take on Switzerland in an international friendly on the 17th.