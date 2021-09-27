Otto Addo will work on a ‘pay-as-you-go’ basis as Black Stars assistant coach – GFA

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo

• Henry Asante Twum says Otto Addo will be paid as a part-time employee of the GFA

• Otto Addo was appointed as Black Stars assistant coach alongside Maxwell Konadu



• He works permanently at Borussia Dortmund in Germany



The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that newly appointed Black Stars assistant coach, Otto Addo will not be paid as a full-time staff of the association.



Borussia Dortmund’s assistant coach, Otto Addo, and Legon Cities assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, were unveiled on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association as the two assistant coaches for the Black Stars.



The duo were announced at the press conference to announce the re-appointment of Serbia coach Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.

There were conversations about why the GFA will hire Otto Addo and pay him when he is already on a permanent contract with German giants Borussia Dortmund.



However, Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the GFA, has confirmed that the Dortmund assistant coach will be working as a part-time employee.



“What I know is that Otto will be working as a service provider at least for now, unfortunately, because having sought permission from his club, Borussia Dortmund, they felt they cannot release him.



“It will take time for him to come and work for us fully. So, for now, Otto will be doing pay-as-you-go. He comes to work during the international breaks and then goes back,” he told JoyNews.



