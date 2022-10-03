Otto Addo won't make any impact with Ghana at the World Cup - Ex-GHALCA Chairman

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Former Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) boss, Alhaji Raji, has opined that the Black Stars will only add up to the numbers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup under the guidance of Otto Addo.

Otto's tactical approach and abilities have been questioned following Ghana's 3-0 loss to Brazil and 1-0 win over 139th-ranked Nicaragua during the international break.



Raji said he lost hope in Otto Addo after watching how the German-based trainer steered Ghana to secure the World Cup qualification against Nigeria.



"After the Nigeria game, I didn't have any belief in our coach. In fact, I don't think he will make any impact with Ghana at the World Cup."



Ghana rode on the away goal rule to eliminate Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs, drawing goalless in the first leg and holding the Super Eagles to a one-all draw in the second leg.

The two matches were Otto Addo's first in charge. He holds a record of two wins, four draws, and two defeats in 8 games.



The Black Stars have a tall order at the World Cup as they have pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.



