Otto Addo working in the background to prepare for Nigeria showdown

Otto Addo

Newly appointed Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has already started working in the background to prepare for the crucial Nigeria showdown in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Dortmund assistant coach early this month was given the Black Stars job in the interim to play the two big upcoming matches of the national team in the world cup qualifiers.



According to sources, Coach Otto Addo has already had a meeting with his two assistant coaches; Didi Dramani and George Boateng.



The three tacticians remain in contact and are planning on how to guide the Ghana national team to overcome the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Reports gathered indicate that the coach is also looking at a number of players who he believes will be key for the Black Stars.



The two-legged clash between Ghana and Nigeria will be played in the final week of March 2022.



The winner of the tie will book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.