Otumfuo can be on funeral t-shirts but can't be on his own club? - Randy Abbey slams critics

GFA Exco member, Randy Abbey

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has questioned why Asante Kotoko cannot use the image of their life patron Otumfuor Osei Tutu II on their jersey if people can use it for funeral T-shirts and others.

Asante Kotoko have come under criticism following the image of Otumfuor Osei Tutu seen in their new kits designed by Errea.



While people have argued that Kotoko will denigrate the image of Asantehene, Randy Abbey believes there’s no logic in the argument.



“So we can use Otumfuor’s image for funeral T-shirt, cloth and at his own club, it cannot be used. What is the logic in this?,” the former Hearts of Oak board member said.



He added, "So if the players don’t wear and the supporters wear to the stadium and lose, has it also disgraced Otumfuor? The fact that someone has not done something like that or it hasn’t happened before does not mean that it cannot be done.”



“We use Otumfuor’s image for souvenirs, cups, posters and others so what? If they also find a way to promote it, so what,” he stated.



He noted that his only problem would be that management of the club did not seek permission for the Asantehene’s palace to put him on the jersey.

He said, “We’ve not heard Manhyia say that why did you do this, we didn’t authorize it you cannot do it. I will be surprised if the Kotoko management did not seek their authorization before they did that.”



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:











JNA/KPE