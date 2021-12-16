Otumfuo complains about officiating in Ghana Premier League

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the owner of Asante Kotoko SC

Life patron and owner of Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has complained about the performance of referees in the Ghana Premier League and other local referees.



The performance of the referees in local concerns have become a major concern to many stakeholders as some have attributed the decline in patronage of the league to the abysmal performance of most of the referees.

We are just eight weeks into the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and about ten match officials have already been sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association for bad performance and negligence.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II added his voice to calls for improved officiating in the local league when the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association led by president Kurt Okraku paid him a working visit at the Manhyia Palace.



“If you don’t make sure to protect the game from bad officiating, it will spoil the game. We also have to be trustful because if we don’t get a worthy winner for out league, they will easily fall of when its matters most (Africa competition).”



“Thus, is because the rules work perfectly7 at this highest level. The referees should be firm in their calls if it’s a penalty, they should take it and should hesitate to do same when it's offside,” the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom added.