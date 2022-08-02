Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Nana Yaw Amponsah over image on new jersey - Reports

The new Kotoko jersey

The Manhyia Palace has reportedly invited the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, over the use of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu's image on the club's kit for the 2022/2023 season.

Angel FM reports that the invitation was extended to the chairman of the management committee last week for him to clarify the use of Otumfuo's image.



However, Nana Yaw Amponsah will not honour the invitation following an intervention by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.



The report indicates that Otumfuo has instructed that the club's Board of Directors rather be summoned instead of Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The decision by Otumfuo, according to the report, is due to respect for the structures at the club, where the board comes before the management.



So instead of Nana Yaw Amponsah facing questions from Manhyia over the use of Otumfuo's image, the board will rather face Otumfuo.



Kotoko's kit design for the 2022/2023 season has generated controversy after the image of Otumfuo was embossed on it.

According to critics like Alhaji Gruzah, the use of Otumfuo's image shows crassness and a lack of respect for Otumfuo.



"It's uncivilized to have put 'Otumfour' on the Kotoko jersey," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM. "In fact, it's a village thing. Otumfour is more than that, he does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Asantes don't know how Otumfour is valued. Who doesn't know he is the owner of the club? Which team does that in the world?



"We put sponsors on jerseys. This is not maturity, they already done it, but they can still go back and change it," he added.



But Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, has endorsed the jersey design.



"So we can use Otumfuor's image for funeral T-shirt, cloth and at his own club, it cannot be used. What is the logic in this?" the former Hearts of Oak board member said.



He added, "So if the players don't wear and the supporters wear to the stadium and lose, has it also disgraced Otumfuor? The fact that someone has not done something like that or it hasn't happened before does not mean that it cannot be done."

"We use Otumfuor's image for souvenirs, cups, posters, and others, so what? If they also find a way to promote it, so what," he stated.



TWI NEWS



