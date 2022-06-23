Otumfuo opens up on his relationship with Memphis Depay’s grandfather

Memphis Depay meets Otumfuo

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has opened up on his relationship with Barcelona Stars Memphis Depay’s late grandfather.



The Asantehene who stayed abroad for a while before being enstooled as a King revealed that he had a good relationship with Depay’s grandfather and was his close ally.



According to him, he has kept in touch with the children of Depay’s grandfather and never thought Barcelona footballer would one day pay him a visit to share such a memorable moment with him.

“Your grandpa was someone I cherished, all his children I have known them all, so coming back reminds me of when he was alive and the relationship, I had with him and so his children still have connections to me because of the relationship I have with him,” the Asantehene told Depay.



He furthered, “you coming back, affirms to me that I nearly lost my grandson but he is back now and therefore you belong here.”



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made this known when the Dutch striker paid a courtesy to his palace in the Ashanti Region.



Memphis Depay visited Ghana recently and commission some projects he undertook for the School of the Deaf and Blind in Cape Coast.



The player also paid a visit to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

