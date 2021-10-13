Otumfuo rejects Kwame Kyei’s resignation as Kotoko Board Chair

Dr Kwame Kyei's resignation is Kotoko Board Chair has been rejected by Otumfuo Osei Tutu

The Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has rejected the decision by the Executive Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, to resign from his post.



Earlier reports from the camp of Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, October 13, indicated that the President of Unity Group of Companies had informed the Asantehene who is the life patron of the club of his resignation.



However, in a latest report by Ghanasoccernet sighted by GhanaWeb, the Asantehene according to sources close to the Manhyia palace has rejected Dr Kyei’s resignation.



The Executive Chairman, according to sources within the club, has fallen out with Board members, who have declared their intention to see him relieved of his post.

The Asantehene is said to have asked for a clear briefing on the club’s current activities.



The Otumfuo after meeting with Dr Kyei and Board members of his club has ordered the Executive Chairman and the Board to take a look into the work of current Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The sources state that the Otumfuo has demanded an extensive check into contracts and partnerships brought to the club by the CEO.



The Chief of Staff for the Otumfuo, Mr Kofi Badu, has also been tasked together with the Board of Directors for the club to meet with the CEO once the team returns from its ongoing pre-season tour in Dubai.



Dr Kwame Kyei who is a serial business entrepreneur is reported to have recently acquired Division One Club Bekwai Youth Football Academy, and is seeking to rather focus on the development of his new club