Otumfuo unveils logo for the centenary anniversary celebration of Royal Golf Club in Kumasi

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, through Nana Akyena Kwaman Nuama V, Asuowinhene, unveiled the logo for the Centenary Anniversary of Royal Golf Club Kumasi on Saturday 7th August 2021 in the afternoon.

The brief but impressive ceremony was witnessed by golfers, officials from SIC Company Ltd (Gold sponsor of the event), members of the Management Committee of the club Centenary Planning Sub-Committee.



Welcoming those present the Director of Administration, Mr Adrian Dand, indicated that ceremony was to sensitize golfers, sponsors and well-wishers of the upcoming centenary anniversary celebration.



He informed the gathering that the unveiling ceremony marks the commencement of activities marking the 100 years of the existence of the club. Golfers from the club earlier participated in the first round of qualifiers for the event with the next and final one scheduled for early September.



In closing, Mr Dand expressed the club’s gratitude to His Royal Majesty for his leadership, vision and direction for the club.

Nana Akyena Nuama V noted that His Royal Majesty was happy to witness the celebration and sends his warm congratulations to the club for the milestone. He further indicated that His Royal Majesty looks forward to his full participation later in November.



He emphasized the importance of golf at a time where exercising has become very important in the general well-being and improving immunity levels to fight the covid-19 pandemic.



He encouraged all to take the sport very serious just like the His Majesty who plays on a regular basis to keep his level of fitness high. Nana Nuama V later unveiled the logo to the admiration of all present.