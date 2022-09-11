0
Menu
Sports

Ouatching Yassan, Ofori Antwi starts as Samuel Boadu names Hearts lineup to face Aduana

Hearts Of Oak New Hearts of Oak

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has named a strong lineup for his team's league opener in Dormaa against Aduana Stars.

Boadu has named three new signings in his starting eleven: goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, midfielder Eric Esso, and Central African Republic striker Ouatching Yassan.

Mohammed Alhassan, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Gladson Awako, and Suraj Seidu, who returned to training this week after qualifying Ghana for CHAN 2023 and have also been named to the lineup.

Hearts after a shaky start last season and went on to finish fifth.

This season, they would like to start on a high note, but they Phobians are yet to win their league opener in the last five seasons.

Full line up

Eric Ofori Antwi; Mohammed Alhassan, Caleb Amankwaah, Samuel Inkoom, Dennis Korsah, Eric Esso, Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu; Daniel Afriyie, Yaw Amankwaa Baafi, Ouatching Yassan.

EE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: