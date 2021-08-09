Our best penalty takers missed their kicks - Ashgold coach

Head coach of Ashanti Gold, Thomas Duah

• Thomas Duah was pleased with the performance of his players

• According to him his best penalty kickers missed the shootout



• He attributed their loss to the manifestation of God



Head coach of Ashanti Gold, Thomas Duah has hailed his players' efforts despite losing via penalty shootout to Accra Hearts of Oak in the final of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, August 8, 2021.



After a barren 120 minutes of action, the game proceeded to penalties where the Miners failed to capitalize on an early lead to clinch the trophy as Richard Attah made a fine save to keep the Phobians in the game.



As the keepers took their turn, Richard Attah scored with a powerful strike but Ashgold’s goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah was unsuccessful as he missed his kick which meant the Phobians could celebrate a domestic double for the 2020/2021 season.

Speaking after the game, coach Thomas Duah revealed that their misses came from the feet of some of his best penalty takers.



According to him, his players put up a good performance against the Phobians but God had different intentions.



The coach said, “It’s the doing of God. Anyone who watched the match saw the effort we put in, but Hearts had the chance.”



He added, “We worked on our penalty takes. In fact, our best penalty shooters missed, so this goes to tell you that in life anything can happen.”



Hearts of Oak have now won a double this season after winning the Ghana Premier League and now the MTN FA Cup.





Watch highlights of the match below











