Our doors are always open for him - Kotoko CEO on signing Asamoah Gyan

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said he is ready to sign former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.



Nana Yaw Amponsah said his desire to have Gyan at Kotoko is an open secret because he tried signing the Black Stars' all-time top scorer two seasons ago.



According to the CEO, his doors are always open for Gyan whenever the latter feels ready to join the Porcupines.



“Everybody knows how I have been waiting for him, I tried once but it was difficult to get him. We will keep trying and when he is ready, he knows that the doors will be open,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.

Nana Yaw Amponsah continued that a front line of Franck Etouga Mbella, Gorge Mfegue, and Gyan could win Kotoko the CAF Champions League.



“Imagine Kotoko going for Champions League and we have Asamoah Gyan in our squad and he leading the attack with Mbella and Mfegue on either side of him that is the Champions League trophy right there.”



“So, I am really looking to that day, I keep telling you that if even it is going to be just one match, he should make us proud,” he added.



Asamoah Gyan in a recent interview expressed his desire to play for Asante Kotoko.



“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” Gyan Accra-based Joy FM.



Asamoah Gyan last played in the Ghana Premier League in 2020 for Legon Cities. Currently, he is a free agent after terminating his contract before the start of the 2021/2022 season.