Our football will not grow because of poor officiating - Karela coach

Karela United coach bemoans poor officiating in defeat to Medeama

Karela United Head Coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah, has complained about bad officiating in the 2-0 loss to Medeama on Monday.



According to the Kobby-Mensah, continuous poor officiating will hinder the growth of the local football.



The match lasted 70 minutes on Sunday as it was brought to a halt due to a heavy downpour. The remaining 20 minutes was played on Monday.

Justice Blay broke the deadlock from the spot before Ansu Kofi Patrick in additional time wrapped up the win.



Speaking after the game, Kobby Mensah could not hide his anger as he linked the loss to poor refereeing.



"We thought that coming into this game today will be fair. But I think that in the end, we did not see any fairness in the game. Everything worked, all our players worked with the instruction, and they did very well. They executed anything that I really wanted them to do. It’s only that at the end there was no fairness because of the decisions and those things are the job of journalists to talk about it," he said in audio aired on Kessben FM.



Kobby-Mensah added that the 'home team must always win' mantra impedes the development of the league.



"The truth of the whole issue is that if we continue with the act of 'you are playing at home so you have to win at all cost' then our football will not grow…Because in Europe, away teams win matches. But in Ghana, they don’t want to accept that kind of thing and it is destroying our game. Because I can’t imagine a referee who wants to become a FIFA referee will whistle for a penalty while there was no incident just a goalkeeper on the verge of making a save. There was no penalty but there was a penalty against us and it is bad," he added