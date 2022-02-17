Our meeting will help preparations for Nigeria game - Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Sports

MPs are going to have an inquest into AFCON 2021 outing

The Black Stars of Ghana failed miserably at the just ended African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon after exiting the tourney at the group stages.

After the debacle the technical team led by then head coach Milovan Rajevac has paid the ultimate prize with his job but the inquest has not ended as the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture have started their own.



They have started a hearing to uncover what led to Ghana's group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON in a group that had Comoros, Morocco and Gabon.



Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture, Hon. Johnson Kwaku Adu says that their probe will help Ghana's preparation for the crunch 2022 World Cup play offs against Nigeria in March.

“When we arrived from the AFCON our ranking member commented on the abysmal performance of the Black Stars. So, the Speaker made a referral to the Committee and we have also sent letters to the stakeholders to meet the committee to explain why the poor performance at the AFCON. the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports stated in an interview.



“The meeting starts today (Wednesday) with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, followed by the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Football Association (GFA), Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew and other stakeholders.



“We will also be meeting the NSA on their duties and their roles to execute. The NSA is not playing their supervisory role well. This meeting will help in our preparations for the Nigeria game. It will keep the various stakeholders on their toes,” he concluded.