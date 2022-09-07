Our midfield without Thomas Partey is so average - Arsenal fan after Man Utd defeat

Thomas Partey

The absence of midfielder Thomas Partey was cited by Arsenal supporters as the reason for their team's 3-1 Premier League loss to division rival Manchester United.

The Black Stars midfielder was injured during training before Arsenal's 2-1 victory against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on August 27. As a result, he was unable to go to Old Trafford.



He was unable to attend the match against Aston Villa on August 31, which the Gunners managed to win 2-1, and the match against Manchester United on Sunday, which resulted in their first loss of the year.



Arsenal fans took to social media to react to the result.



"Arsenal can now realise how they lack a solid No. 6 in absence of Thomas Partey," added @IgnKwatampora while @VayolentTweets supported him by saying: "Thomas Partey is way too important than we think."

@CFCGabby wrote: "Thomas Partey’s absence is a big blow for Arsenal. He’s the engine of the team."



"Our midfield without Thomas Partey is so average," said @AdriansArsenal, adding: "Maybe we should’ve signed a midfielder. Fair play to Man United, but that midfield without Partey is average."



@kolatoye said: "Thomas Partey is not dependable and should be replaced as soon as possible."



"We were missing Thomas Partey… ," @rickyenglish_ said on Twitter while @MykaelDon said: "The absence of Thomas Partey cost us. Do you now see the advantages of having more good players for replacement?"