Our mother would have a divided heart – Inaki Williams on different national teams with Nico Williams

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams

Inaki Williams has reflected on playing different national teams with his younger brother, Nico Williams.

After turning down overtures from Ghana for several years and after earning one cap for Spain, Inaki Williams in July agreed to represent the Black Stars.



While Nico Williams was handed a Spain call up for their Nations League in September.



During the international break, the duo made debut for Ghana and Spain respectively.

According to Inaki, their mother will have a divided heart during the World Cup since they will not be playing for the same national team.



“I think it would be more divided, but in the end, because of the family, in this case the majority would go with me, because in the end they live in Ghana and have been raised in Ghana. But the success of either one is joy for either of our families. I think that the one who would have the worst time would be our mother, that she would suffer it and she would have a divided heart” he said.



The pair have been impressive for Athletic Bilbao this season and will hope to make impact at the mundial for both Ghana and Spain.